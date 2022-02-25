Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Neogen worth $22,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Neogen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 90.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Neogen by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, insider Douglas Edward Jones acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEOG opened at $35.37 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

