Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.75% of Prothena worth $24,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $34.58 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prothena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.