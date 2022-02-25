Invesco Ltd. Buys 216,064 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.08% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $24,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDS. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.