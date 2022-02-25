Invesco Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,848,271 Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,848,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,353,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.84% of Payoneer Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

PAYO stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

