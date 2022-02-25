Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,176,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,831 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 6.35% of Electrameccanica Vehicles worth $25,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,886,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.52.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles (Get Rating)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.