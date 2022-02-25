Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.94% of Fulgent Genetics worth $25,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 150,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,672,000. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $122.93. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

