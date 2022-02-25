Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,336 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.53% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $22,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

SFBS stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

