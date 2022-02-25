Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Apartment Income REIT worth $22,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Rayis acquired 500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

