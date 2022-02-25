Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,009 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.46% of HNI worth $23,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of HNI by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 77,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HNI by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 70,545 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HNI by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 69,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in HNI by 39.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 64,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $41.23 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.81%.

In other HNI news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $2,043,727.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,457 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

