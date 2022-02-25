Invesco Ltd. Has $22.90 Million Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,058 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.07% of Independence Realty Trust worth $22,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,916,000 after buying an additional 343,047 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $917,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,294,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,527,000 after buying an additional 243,957 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of IRT opened at $24.71 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

