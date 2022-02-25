Invesco Ltd. Has $22.98 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.55% of UFP Industries worth $22,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 462,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,464,000 after purchasing an additional 114,773 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

UFP Industries Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.