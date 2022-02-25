Invesco Ltd. Has $23.09 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,216,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 18.60% of Martin Midstream Partners worth $23,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $125.33 million, a P/E ratio of -323.00 and a beta of 2.50.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

