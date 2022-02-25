Invesco Ltd. Has $23.14 Million Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.67% of ePlus worth $23,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,545,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,190,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 1.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 965,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 507,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 45.3% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 340,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,968,000 after purchasing an additional 106,190 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.83. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About ePlus (Get Rating)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.