Invesco Ltd. Has $23.59 Million Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.53% of Community Health Systems worth $23,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,059,000 after purchasing an additional 514,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 22.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,284,000 after purchasing an additional 369,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 37.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387,103 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 15,488.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 375,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 372,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

Shares of CYH opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.