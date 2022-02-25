Invesco Ltd. Has $24.64 Million Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,932,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,282 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $24,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LXP. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,116 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,003,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after buying an additional 677,127 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,013,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 602,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 514,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LXP. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

