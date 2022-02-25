Invesco Ltd. Has $25.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.61% of The Ensign Group worth $25,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 734.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

ENSG opened at $79.51 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.57.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

