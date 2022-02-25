Invesco Ltd. Has $25.44 Million Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.63% of PBF Energy worth $25,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,899,000 after buying an additional 137,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

