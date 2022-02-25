Invesco Ltd. Has $25.56 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of H&R Block worth $25,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after purchasing an additional 811,238 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 304,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,816,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

About H&R Block (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.