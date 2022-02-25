Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Balchem worth $23,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Balchem by 132.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,244,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 10.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter worth about $1,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.46 and its 200 day moving average is $150.91. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $118.42 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Balchem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.25.

Balchem Profile (Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.