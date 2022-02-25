Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,308 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of Royalty Pharma worth $22,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 11.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 425.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 66,250 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 51.0% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 300,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 101,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. 42.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

RPRX stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.92%.

RPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Profile (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.