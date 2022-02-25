Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $23,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

