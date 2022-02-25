Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Position Reduced by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,481 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

