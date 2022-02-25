Invesco Ltd. Purchases 177,877 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,877 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.86% of Uniti Group worth $24,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Uniti Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

