Invesco Ltd. Purchases 49,737 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Teradata worth $23,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Teradata by 341.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 14.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Teradata by 542.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $49.51 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDC. Cowen boosted their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Teradata (Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.