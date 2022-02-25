Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,466 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $25,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.