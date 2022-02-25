Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,174 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Dropbox worth $25,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,381,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after buying an additional 2,506,455 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 109.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,808,000 after buying an additional 1,897,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after buying an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -68.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,725 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

