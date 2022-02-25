Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,096 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 149,945 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Imperial Oil worth $23,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,064,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 407.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after purchasing an additional 600,848 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 681.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 643,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 561,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 395.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 145,385 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

IMO opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. Imperial Oil’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2673 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 129.23%.

Imperial Oil Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.