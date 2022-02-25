Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.35% of OSI Systems worth $22,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in OSI Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

OSIS opened at $79.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.20. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

