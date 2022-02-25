Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Alliance Data Systems worth $23,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,578,000 after buying an additional 146,190 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after buying an additional 1,874,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,786,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,715,000 after buying an additional 96,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 962,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,255,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADS opened at $64.89 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

