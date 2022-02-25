Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,622 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Ovintiv worth $23,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,958,000 after buying an additional 86,715 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after buying an additional 1,013,728 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after buying an additional 1,202,876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,117,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,637,000 after buying an additional 171,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,546,000 after buying an additional 572,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OVV shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of OVV opened at $39.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

