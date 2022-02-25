Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,416,751 Shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,971,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,416,751 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 14.68% of Sunworks worth $24,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUNW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sunworks by 1,687.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunworks by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 45,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sunworks during the second quarter valued at $1,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunworks by 237.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 826,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunworks by 20.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

SUNW stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Sunworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.43.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

