Invesco Ltd. Sells 340,085 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of National Retail Properties worth $23,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,056 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,385 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $45,981,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 419,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,402,000 after acquiring an additional 316,156 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

