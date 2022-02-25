Invesco Ltd. Sells 42,117 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.78% of Joint worth $25,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Joint by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,758,000 after buying an additional 115,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Joint by 36.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after buying an additional 245,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Joint by 84.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after buying an additional 196,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Joint by 28.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,274,000 after buying an additional 74,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Joint by 13.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $736.65 million, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.33.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

