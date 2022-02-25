Invesco Ltd. Sells 66,287 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of National Instruments worth $22,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 21.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 139,765 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 51.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in National Instruments by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 330,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 164,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter worth $10,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $46.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 169.70%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,171 shares of company stock valued at $249,555. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.