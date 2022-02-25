Invesco Ltd. Sells 7,708 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.65% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $25,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IOVA shares. Cowen started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

