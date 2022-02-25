Invesco Ltd. Sells 7,720 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of ALLETE worth $23,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

