Invesco Ltd. Sells 82,543 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,543 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.27% of West Fraser Timber worth $23,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFG opened at $94.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day moving average of $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.42. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $101.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.90%.

WFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

