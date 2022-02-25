Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.47% of iRhythm Technologies worth $25,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.92.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $163.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.