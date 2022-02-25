Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.83% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $25,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after buying an additional 1,187,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after buying an additional 1,048,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after buying an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after buying an additional 444,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,410,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83.

A number of research firms have commented on COOP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

