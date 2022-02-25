Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545,645 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.2% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $340.49 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

