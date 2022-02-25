Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Stake Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSCT. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 434,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,647,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 562.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,827,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCT opened at $135.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.61. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $157.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.