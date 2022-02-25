Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 25th (AAWW, AMCX, BCOV, CL, CPB, CPS, CSCO, FSP, GLW, IEX)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 25th:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

