Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 25th (AAWW, AMCX, BCOV, CL, CPB, CPS, CSCO, FSP, GLW, IEX)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 25th:
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Corning (NYSE:GLW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.