Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 25th (AEM, ALIM, AOIFF, ASGTF, ATNI, CDPYF, CPXWF, DRTT, ERF, FSNUY)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 25th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $88.00.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $14.50 to $11.00.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.25.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$74.00.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) had its price target reduced by BWS Financial from $85.00 to $52.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$70.50 to C$70.00.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$41.00.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from $3.25 to $2.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from €94.00 ($106.82) to €87.00 ($98.86). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($43.18) to €36.00 ($40.91). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from GBX 150 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.70).

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) had its target price increased by Societe Generale from €14.10 ($16.02) to €16.10 ($18.30). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$108.00.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96).

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$37.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.75 to C$26.50.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from €23.00 ($26.14) to €28.00 ($31.82). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$78.00.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$45.00.

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.75.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

