Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 25th (AEM, ALIM, AOIFF, ASGTF, ATNI, CDPYF, CPXWF, DRTT, ERF, FSNUY)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 25th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $88.00.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $14.50 to $11.00.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.25.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$74.00.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) had its price target reduced by BWS Financial from $85.00 to $52.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$70.50 to C$70.00.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$41.00.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from $3.25 to $2.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from €94.00 ($106.82) to €87.00 ($98.86). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($43.18) to €36.00 ($40.91). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from GBX 150 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.70).

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) had its target price increased by Societe Generale from €14.10 ($16.02) to €16.10 ($18.30). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$108.00.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96).

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$37.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.75 to C$26.50.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from €23.00 ($26.14) to €28.00 ($31.82). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$78.00.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$45.00.

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.75.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

