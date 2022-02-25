Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RB) recently:

2/25/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($115.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/24/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,800 ($106.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/23/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,300 ($85.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/18/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,800 ($119.68) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/18/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,480 ($101.73) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/18/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($97.92) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/18/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,800 ($106.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/17/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,250 ($85.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/17/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($115.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/17/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,300 ($85.68) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/9/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,800 ($106.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/8/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($97.92) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/8/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,150 ($83.64) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/7/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,400 ($127.84) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/7/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,500 ($74.80) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/3/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,800 ($106.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/3/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,700 ($104.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/20/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,525 ($102.34) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/18/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,800 ($106.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/18/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($115.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/6/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,150 ($83.64) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/29/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,400 ($127.84) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($78.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($109.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

