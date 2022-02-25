Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 25th (ACC, APLE, AUD, AVA, BBD.B, BCO, BDSI, FL, FOJCY, HD)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 25th:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Audacy Inc. is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with radio broadcasting group. Audacy Inc., formerly known as Entercom Communications Corp., is based in PHILADELPHIA, PA. “

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$2.35 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC currently has C$1.80 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.70.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $79.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was downgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a buy rating to a hold rating.

