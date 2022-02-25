Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 25th (BA, BAB, BP.B, CNE, DUKE, HWDN, IAG, IHC, LLOY, MNOV)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 25th:

BAE Systems (LON:BA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 630 ($8.57) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 555 ($7.55).

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 670 ($9.11) target price on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 450 ($6.12) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 221 ($3.01) to GBX 227 ($3.09). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 941 ($12.80) to GBX 940 ($12.78). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.72) price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence (NYSE:IHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 63 ($0.86) target price on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 63 ($0.86) target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Accretive buyouts and integrations are helping ProAssurance to enhance financial size and strength. With the completion of the NORCAL buyout, the combined entity has created the nation's third-largest specialty writer of liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities. The company’s cost-cutting efforts have been providing a boost to its margins. A strong cash generating capacity enables the company to undertake growth-related initiatives and prudently deploy capital. It reported strong fourth-quarter results backed by higher premiums. However, the sustained soft interest rate environment is likely to keep the investment income under pressure. A rising debt level leads to an increase in the company’s interest expenses. Also, weak ROE continues to bother. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Pearson (LON:PSON) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a buy rating.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 8,500 ($115.60) target price on the stock.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 130 ($1.77) target price on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($24.48) target price on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($23.12) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,340 ($18.22) to GBX 1,320 ($17.95). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price target on the stock.

