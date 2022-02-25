Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 25th (CBRL, CDXS, CRR.UN, ENV, IMV, KR, LPSN, MAXR, NRIM, PAAS)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 25th:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $138.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Cracker Barrel have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Recently, the company reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jan 28, 2022) results, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top and the bottom line increased year over year. The company is benefiting from its off-premise model, retail business and the Maple Street Biscuit company concept. For fiscal 2022, the company plans to drive off-premise sales through awareness building, advertising and partnerships with third-party delivery companies. Further, it expects to attract new customers and drive sustained growth in its off-premise business through its virtual brand, Chicken and Biscuits. However, commodity inflation and traffic concerns remain potential headwinds.”

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have C$32.00 target price on the stock.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $86.00 price target on the stock.

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Kroger have risen and outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been undertaking efforts to strengthen position not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers shop. It has been making investments to enhance product freshness and quality as well as expand digital capabilities. Further, it has been augmenting “Our Brands” portfolio by launching new products. Cumulatively, these helped post better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, even as the company navigates tight labor market and supply chain constraints. The company also registered growth in identical sales, without fuel. Management raised fiscal 2021 view buoyed by sturdy performance and sustained food at home trends. Markedly, Kroger remains committed to double its digital business and profitability by the end of 2023.”

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Maxar’s Q4 revenues reflect momentum in the Earth Intelligence segment. The company also provided upbeat guidance for 2022. There is huge growth potential among three key parts of its addressable market — the U.S. government, other international governments and commercial customers. It has announced contract extensions with three international defense and intelligence customers. Totaling more than $100 million, the contracts allow the users to download 30 cm-class satellite imagery to their ground stations from Maxar’s constellation under its Direct Access Program. However, it operates in a highly competitive environment. Cyclical nature of the commercial satellite market, inefficient cost structure and increased lead time associated with pandemic-led supply chain headwinds are major woes. A huge debt burden limits its prospects.”

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $195.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verisk has a robust growth strategy that focuses on organic growth, product development and acquisitions. The company's expertise in providing predictive data analytics and decision support solutions provides it an edge over its competitors. The company has been acquiring and investing in companies globally in order to expand its data and analytics capabilities. It has been consistently rewarding its shareholders through divided payments and share repurchases. Partly due to these positives, Verisk's shares have increased in the past year. On the flip side, Verisk remains susceptible to operational risks related to security breaches in its facilities, computer networks, and databases, resulting in loss of its credibility and/or customers. High debt may limit the company's expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

