Investors Purchase Large Volume of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,284 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 18,121% compared to the average volume of 29 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $113,015.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $184,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,995 shares of company stock worth $2,553,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 255,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

AMPH traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 652,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,508. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

