Investors Purchase Large Volume of VEON Call Options (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,042 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average daily volume of 99 call options.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VEON has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
