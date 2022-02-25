Investors Purchase Large Volume of VEON Call Options (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,042 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average daily volume of 99 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of VEON stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,289,206. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. VEON has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

