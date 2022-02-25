Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) were up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 68,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,077,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Several analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 23.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 72.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,198,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,169,000 after purchasing an additional 926,579 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 54.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 509,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 20.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after purchasing an additional 228,283 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Invitae by 51.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

